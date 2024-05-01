Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Laura Tickle 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Moreau (center), 145th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Quality Assurance Inspector, places a ceremonial wreath during a Memorial Wall Ceremony held at the North Carolina Air National Guard base, Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, May 5, 2024. The Memorial Wall Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates and demonstrates reverance for North Carolina Air National Guardsmen who have passed away in the last year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Laura J. Tickle)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2024 14:53
    VIRIN: 240505-Z-RS771-1026
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US
