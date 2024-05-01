Sgt. Lemuel Rosariocardona, a human resources sergeant with the 364th Theater Public Affairs Support Element, planks during the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) at Ft. Snelling, Minnesota, May 3, 2024. The ACFT assesses Soldiers' muscular strength, muscle endurance, power, speed, agility, coordination, flexibility, and balance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elizabeth Hackbarth, 364th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

