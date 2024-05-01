Soldiers with the 372nd Engineer Brigade drag weighted sleds during the sprint, drag, carry event of the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) at Ft. Snelling, Minnesota, May 3, 2024. The ACFT assesses Soldiers' muscular strength, muscle endurance, power, speed, agility, coordination, flexibility, and balance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elizabeth Hackbarth, 364th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2024 Date Posted: 05.05.2024 15:02 Photo ID: 8383071 VIRIN: 240503-A-NN634-1179 Resolution: 6101x4067 Size: 3.89 MB Location: FORT SNELLING, MN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACFT [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Elizabeth Hackbarth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.