    ACFT [Image 3 of 6]

    ACFT

    FORT SNELLING, MN, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Spc. Elizabeth Hackbarth 

    364th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Soldiers with the 372nd Engineer Brigade drag weighted sleds during the sprint, drag, carry event of the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) at Ft. Snelling, Minnesota, May 3, 2024. The ACFT assesses Soldiers' muscular strength, muscle endurance, power, speed, agility, coordination, flexibility, and balance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elizabeth Hackbarth, 364th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2024 15:02
    Photo ID: 8383071
    VIRIN: 240503-A-NN634-1179
    Resolution: 6101x4067
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: FORT SNELLING, MN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACFT [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Elizabeth Hackbarth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fitness
    Readiness
    ACFT
    364th TPASE

