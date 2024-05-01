Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pease Chaplain's Annual Prayer Event [Image 2 of 2]

    Pease Chaplain's Annual Prayer Event

    NH, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Hayden 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Major Zachary Ashley, 157th Air Refueling Wing Chaplain, leads a group of Airmen in prayer at the chaplains annual prayer event May 5, 2024, at Pease Air National Guard Base. The annual event gave Airmen of the 157th the opportunity to gather and hear remarks on the subject of prayer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Hayden)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2024 12:42
    Photo ID: 8382849
    VIRIN: 240505-Z-DV347-1002
    Location: NH, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pease Chaplain's Annual Prayer Event [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Timothy Hayden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

