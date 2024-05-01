U.S. Air Force Col. (Ret) Bruce Hellen speaks to Airmen of the 157th Air Refueling Wing at the chaplains annual prayer event May 5, 2024, at Pease Air National Guard Base. Hellen, the guest speaker of the event, spoke about ways in which he believes prayer has a positive impact on the lives of Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Hayden)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2024 12:42
|Photo ID:
|8382848
|VIRIN:
|240505-Z-DV347-1001
|Resolution:
|5377x3578
|Size:
|6.73 MB
|Location:
|NH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pease Chaplain's Annual Prayer Event [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Timothy Hayden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT