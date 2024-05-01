Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pease Chaplain's Annual Prayer Event [Image 1 of 2]

    Pease Chaplain's Annual Prayer Event

    NH, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Hayden 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. (Ret) Bruce Hellen speaks to Airmen of the 157th Air Refueling Wing at the chaplains annual prayer event May 5, 2024, at Pease Air National Guard Base. Hellen, the guest speaker of the event, spoke about ways in which he believes prayer has a positive impact on the lives of Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Hayden)

    This work, Pease Chaplain's Annual Prayer Event [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Timothy Hayden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

