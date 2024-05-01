TRADEWINDS 24 begins with opening ceremony

Texas Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Monie Ulis, U.S. Army South Deputy Commanding General, provides remarks at the opening ceremony on Camp Paragon, Barbados, during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) on May 4, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chief of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Emily Anderson)

