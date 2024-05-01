Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADEWINDS 24 begins with opening ceremony [Image 1 of 10]

    TRADEWINDS 24 begins with opening ceremony

    BARBADOS

    05.04.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Emily Anderson 

    U.S. Army South

    Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force Lt. Col. Dwayne Edwards, the parade commander, leads troops from 26 participating nations onto the parade area at the opening ceremony on Camp Paragon, Barbados, during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) on May 4, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chief of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Emily Anderson)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2024 07:59
    This work, TRADEWINDS 24 begins with opening ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by MSG Emily Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TRADEWINDS 24 begins with opening ceremony

    TW24
    LSGE24

