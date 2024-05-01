MRF-D 24.3: 2nd wave of U.S. Marines, Sailors arrive in C-40A to Papua New Guinea for HADR exercise

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 arrive in a U.S. Marine Corps C-40A assigned to Marine Transport Squadron 1, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, during a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise at Jacksons International Airport, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, May 5, 2024. The HADR exercise is conducted in coordination with the Papua New Guinea Defence Force and U.S. Embassy in Port Moresby, with a focus on projecting select role II medical, logistics, and Marine Air Ground Task Force command and control capabilities off-continent, to validate HADR training and readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

