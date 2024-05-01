Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 24.3: 2nd wave of U.S. Marines, Sailors arrive in C-40A to Papua New Guinea for HADR exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    MRF-D 24.3: 2nd wave of U.S. Marines, Sailors arrive in C-40A to Papua New Guinea for HADR exercise

    PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    05.05.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Juan Torres 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 arrive in a U.S. Marine Corps C-40A assigned to Marine Transport Squadron 1, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, during a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise at Jacksons International Airport, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, May 5, 2024. The HADR exercise is conducted in coordination with the Papua New Guinea Defence Force and U.S. Embassy in Port Moresby, with a focus on projecting select role II medical, logistics, and Marine Air Ground Task Force command and control capabilities off-continent, to validate HADR training and readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2024 05:02
    Photo ID: 8382350
    VIRIN: 240505-M-IP954-1063
    Resolution: 7577x5054
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: PORT MORESBY, PG
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

