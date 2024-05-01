Balikatan 24: 3d MLR Receives First Mail of Philippines Deployment

U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, sort and organize mail at a facility in Subic Bay, Philippines, May 2, 2024. This was the first mail drop since 3rd MLR arrived in the Philippines for Balikatan 24, an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. The ability to send and receive mail while forward is a distinguishing attribute of a deployment, making this postal delivery a significant milestone in 3rd MLR’s history of exercising in the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jacqueline C. Parsons)

