    Balikatan 24: 3d MLR Receives First Mail of Philippines Deployment [Image 3 of 6]

    Balikatan 24: 3d MLR Receives First Mail of Philippines Deployment

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jacqueline Parsons 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Madison Franklin, a native of Indiana and a motor transport operator with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, sorts mail at a facility in Subic Bay, Philippines, May 2, 2024. This was the first mail drop since 3rd MLR arrived in the Philippines for Balikatan 24, an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. The ability to send and receive mail while forward is a distinguishing attribute of a deployment, making this postal delivery a significant milestone in 3rd MLR’s history of exercising in the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jacqueline C. Parsons)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.04.2024 22:20
    Photo ID: 8382185
    VIRIN: 240502-M-JQ356-1263
    Resolution: 7235x4826
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: SUBIC BAY, PH
    Hometown: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Balikatan 24: 3d MLR Receives First Mail of Philippines Deployment [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Jacqueline Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Postal
    Balikatan
    PMC
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    3d MLR
    BK24

