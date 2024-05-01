Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Construction of FEMA Kilohana temporary housing site to begin [Image 3 of 3]

    Construction of FEMA Kilohana temporary housing site to begin

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2024

    Photo by Shannon Bauer 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    The County of Maui, the State of Hawai‘i, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and its contractor, Dawson, LLC, celebrated the start of construction for a 169-unit temporary housing site in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi, with a ground blessing ceremony Saturday, May 4. The site is being developed for survivors of the Aug. 8, Hawaii wildfires survivors. Col. Eric Swenson, USACE Wildfire Recovery commander, spoke at the ceremony.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Temporary housing
    Lahaina
    Lahaina wildfire
    Lahaina Fires

