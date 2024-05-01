The County of Maui, the State of Hawai‘i, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and its contractor, Dawson, LLC, celebrated the start of construction for a 169-unit temporary housing site in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi, with a ground blessing ceremony Saturday, May 4. The site is being developed for survivors of the Aug. 8, Hawaii wildfires survivors. Col. Eric Swenson, USACE Wildfire Recovery commander, spoke at the ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2024 21:10
|Photo ID:
|8382144
|VIRIN:
|240504-A-PR152-5408
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|LAHAINA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Construction of FEMA Kilohana temporary housing site to begin [Image 3 of 3], by Shannon Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
