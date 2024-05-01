Construction of FEMA Kilohana temporary housing site to begin

The County of Maui, the State of Hawai‘i, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and its contractor, Dawson, LLC, celebrated the start of construction for a 169-unit temporary housing site in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi, with a ground blessing ceremony Saturday, May 4. The site is being developed for survivors of the Aug. 8, Hawaii wildfires survivors. Col. Eric Swenson, USACE Wildfire Recovery commander, spoke at the ceremony.

