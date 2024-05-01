MRF-D 24.3: Communication is key

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Kaleb Luke, a maintenance chief with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, cuts through copper wire to setup high frequency radio communications during a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise at the Air Transport Wing, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, May 4, 2024. The HADR exercise is conducted in coordination with the Papua New Guinea Defence Force and U.S. Embassy in Port Moresby, with a focus on projecting select role II medical, logistics, and Marine Air Ground Task Force command and control capabilities off-continent, to validate HADR training and readiness. Luke is a native of Pennsylvania. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

