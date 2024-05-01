U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Kaleb Luke, left, a maintenance chief, and Sgt. Chase Boyd, a transmission systems operator, both with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, cut through copper wire to establish high frequency radio communications during a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise at the Air Transport Wing, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, May 4, 2024. The HADR exercise is conducted in coordination with the Papua New Guinea Defence Force and U.S. Embassy in Port Moresby, with a focus on projecting select role II medical, logistics, and Marine Air Ground Task Force command and control capabilities off-continent, to validate HADR training and readiness. Luke is a native of Pennsylvania. Boyd is a native of Utah. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2024 Date Posted: 05.04.2024 19:26 Photo ID: 8382034 VIRIN: 240504-M-IP954-1023 Resolution: 5238x7853 Size: 1.31 MB Location: PORT MORESBY, PG Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MRF-D 24.3: Communication is key [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.