Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-D 24.3: Communication is key [Image 1 of 4]

    MRF-D 24.3: Communication is key

    PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    05.04.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Juan Torres 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Kaleb Luke, left, a maintenance chief, and Sgt. Chase Boyd, a transmission systems operator, both with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, cut through copper wire to establish high frequency radio communications during a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise at the Air Transport Wing, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, May 4, 2024. The HADR exercise is conducted in coordination with the Papua New Guinea Defence Force and U.S. Embassy in Port Moresby, with a focus on projecting select role II medical, logistics, and Marine Air Ground Task Force command and control capabilities off-continent, to validate HADR training and readiness. Luke is a native of Pennsylvania. Boyd is a native of Utah. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2024
    Date Posted: 05.04.2024 19:26
    Photo ID: 8382034
    VIRIN: 240504-M-IP954-1023
    Resolution: 5238x7853
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: PORT MORESBY, PG
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 24.3: Communication is key [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MRF-D 24.3: Communication is key
    MRF-D 24.3: Communication is key
    MRF-D 24.3: Communication is key
    MRF-D 24.3: Communication is key

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Communications
    HADR
    Marines
    MRF-D
    PNG
    USMCNews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT