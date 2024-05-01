Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    161st LRS vehicle mechanics make fuel truck repairs at Goldwater Air National Guard Base [Image 3 of 4]

    161st LRS vehicle mechanics make fuel truck repairs at Goldwater Air National Guard Base

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    161st Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Peter Vallejo, Senior Airman Tyler Stoner and Staff Sergeant Brian Oneill, vehicle mechanics with the 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron, repair a fuel truck hose nozzle at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, March 2, 2024. Maintenance of these hoses is critical to keeping the base’s KC-135 Stratotankers fueled and ready to go. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

    TAGS

    fuels
    161st Air Refueling Wing
    KC-135
    mechanics
    Goldwater
    Copperheads

