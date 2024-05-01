161st LRS vehicle mechanics make fuel truck repairs at Goldwater Air National Guard Base

U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Peter Vallejo, Senior Airman Tyler Stoner and Staff Sergeant Brian Oneill, vehicle mechanics with the 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron, repair a fuel truck hose nozzle at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, March 2, 2024. Maintenance of these hoses is critical to keeping the base’s KC-135 Stratotankers fueled and ready to go. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

