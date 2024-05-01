U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Stoner, vehicle mechanic with the 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron, repairs a fuel truck hose nozzle at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, March 2, 2024. Maintenance of these hoses is critical to keeping the base’s KC-135 Stratotankers fueled and ready to go. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2024 15:53
|Photo ID:
|8381850
|VIRIN:
|240302-Z-FJ284-1010
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 161st LRS vehicle mechanics make fuel truck repairs at Goldwater Air National Guard Base [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
