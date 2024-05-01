Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ARC Athena’s Encore: Langley AFB hosts second annual event [Image 12 of 12]

    ARC Athena’s Encore: Langley AFB hosts second annual event

    LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Lt. Col. Kim Collier, ARC Athena co-lead and 248th Civil Engineer Flight's director of readiness hosts key note speaker Deanne Criswell, the 12th Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, during ARC Athena's second annual event on April 29, 2024, at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia. ARC Athena actively address barriers impacting women in the Air Force and Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.04.2024 13:47
    Photo ID: 8381670
    VIRIN: 240429-F-UU934-1586
    Resolution: 1728x1080
    Size: 154.97 KB
    Location: LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARC Athena’s Encore: Langley AFB hosts second annual event [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Jeffrey Grossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ARC Athena’s Encore: Langley AFB hosts second annual event
    ARC Athena’s Encore: Langley AFB hosts second annual event
    ARC Athena’s Encore: Langley AFB hosts second annual event
    ARC Athena’s Encore: Langley AFB hosts second annual event
    ARC Athena’s Encore: Langley AFB hosts second annual event
    ARC Athena’s Encore: Langley AFB hosts second annual event
    ARC Athena’s Encore: Langley AFB hosts second annual event
    ARC Athena’s Encore: Langley AFB hosts second annual event
    ARC Athena’s Encore: Langley AFB hosts second annual event
    ARC Athena’s Encore: Langley AFB hosts second annual event
    ARC Athena’s Encore: Langley AFB hosts second annual event
    ARC Athena’s Encore: Langley AFB hosts second annual event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Leadership
    Air Force Reserve
    Readiness
    Women's Initiative Team
    ARC Athena

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT