ARC Athena’s Encore: Langley AFB hosts second annual event

Chief Master Sgt. Eva Appiah, Air Force Reserve Command's congressional liaison and Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of Air Force Reserve, speaks during the second ARC Athena annual event, April 30, 2024, Langley Air Force Base, Virginia. Airmen volunteering in support of ARC Athena actively address barriers impacting women in the Air Force and Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi)

