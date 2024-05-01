Balikatan 24: CLB-15 Lifts Cargo with CH-53E Super Stallion

A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, externally lifts cargo during helicopter support team training as part of Exercise Balikatan 24 at Tarumpitao Point, Palawan, Philippines, May 2, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

