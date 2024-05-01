Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 24: CLB-15 Lifts Cargo with CH-53E Super Stallion [Image 3 of 8]

    Balikatan 24: CLB-15 Lifts Cargo with CH-53E Super Stallion

    ARUMPITAO POINT, PUNTA BAJA, RIZAL, PALAWAN, PHILIPPINES

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Philippine Marines receive a safety brief before conducting helicopter support team training during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Tarumpitao Point, Palawan, Philippines, May 2, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.04.2024 02:09
    Photo ID: 8381188
    VIRIN: 240402-M-PO838-2026
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: ARUMPITAO POINT, PUNTA BAJA, RIZAL, PALAWAN, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 24: CLB-15 Lifts Cargo with CH-53E Super Stallion [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 24: CLB-15 Lifts Cargo with CH-53E Super Stallion
    Balikatan 24: CLB-15 Lifts Cargo with CH-53E Super Stallion
    Balikatan 24: CLB-15 Lifts Cargo with CH-53E Super Stallion
    Balikatan 24: CLB-15 Lifts Cargo with CH-53E Super Stallion
    Balikatan 24: CLB-15 Lifts Cargo with CH-53E Super Stallion
    Balikatan 24: CLB-15 Lifts Cargo with CH-53E Super Stallion
    Balikatan 24: CLB-15 Lifts Cargo with CH-53E Super Stallion
    Balikatan 24: CLB-15 Lifts Cargo with CH-53E Super Stallion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CH-53E
    HST
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    BK24
    Balikatan 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT