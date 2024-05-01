Adm. John Aquilino, former commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, receives acknowledgement during the USINDOPACOM change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, May 3. During the ceremony, Adm. Samuel Paparo assumed command from Aquilino, who retired with 40 years of service in the Navy. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

