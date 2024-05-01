Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USINDOPACOM Change of Command [Image 5 of 20]

    USINDOPACOM Change of Command

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, presents Laura Aquilino with the Distinguished Public Service Medal during the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, May 3. During the ceremony, Adm. Samuel Paparo assumed command from Adm. John Aquilino, who retired with 40 years of service in the Navy. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    This work, USINDOPACOM Change of Command [Image 20 of 20], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

