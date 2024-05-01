Coast Guard Cutter Adelie crew rescues man and dog after fishing vessel sinks near Henry Island, Washington

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Adelie rescued a man and a dog after an 8-foot commercial fishing vessel sank west of Henry Island, Washington, May 3, 2024. The cutter crew located the survivor and the dog and transported them to Port Angeles in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Coast Guard Cutter Adelie)

