Coast Guard Cutter Adelie crew rescues man and dog after fishing vessel sinks near Henry Island, Washington [Image 1 of 6]
WA, UNITED STATES
05.03.2024
Courtesy Photo
The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Adelie rescued a man and a dog after an 8-foot commercial fishing vessel sank west of Henry Island, Washington, May 3, 2024. The cutter crew located the survivor and the dog and transported them to Port Angeles in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Coast Guard Cutter Adelie)
|05.03.2024
|05.03.2024 19:51
|8380848
|240503-G-AS553-1001
|3844x1774
|1.88 MB
|WA, US
|41
|0
Coast Guard Cutter Adelie crew rescues man and dog after fishing vessel sinks near Henry Island, Washington
