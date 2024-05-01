Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Adelie crew rescues man and dog after fishing vessel sinks near Henry Island, Washington [Image 4 of 6]

    Coast Guard Cutter Adelie crew rescues man and dog after fishing vessel sinks near Henry Island, Washington

    WA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Adelie rescued a man and a dog after an 8-foot commercial fishing vessel sank west of Henry Island, Washington, May 3, 2024. The cutter crew located the survivor and the dog and transported them to Port Angeles in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Coast Guard Cutter Adelie)

    TAGS

    Coast Guard

