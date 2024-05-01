The Floating Plant/Repair Fleet vessel, tugboat Don Raul, is in drydock awaiting orders to return to duty with the floating plant crew for the new season, Cleveland, Ohio, Apr. 20, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Floating Plant dry docks its vessels during the off-season for repairs and maintenance from the previous season in preparation for the next. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2024 14:52
|Photo ID:
|8380246
|VIRIN:
|240430-A-VR700-1007
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Buffalo District Vessels Dry Dock in Cleveland [Image 4 of 4], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT