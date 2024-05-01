Buffalo District Vessels Dry Dock in Cleveland

Trey Ruprecht, Buffalo District derrick boat deckhand, tours the shipyard where the derrick boat McCauley is being maintained in preparation for the upcoming season on the Great Lakes, Cleveland, Ohio, Apr. 24, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Floating Plant dry docks its vessels during the off-season for repairs and maintenance from the previous season in preparation for the next. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

