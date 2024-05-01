Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Buffalo District Vessels Dry Dock in Cleveland [Image 1 of 4]

    Buffalo District Vessels Dry Dock in Cleveland

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Trey Ruprecht, Buffalo District derrick boat deckhand, tours the shipyard where the derrick boat McCauley is being maintained in preparation for the upcoming season on the Great Lakes, Cleveland, Ohio, Apr. 24, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Floating Plant dry docks its vessels during the off-season for repairs and maintenance from the previous season in preparation for the next. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 14:52
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buffalo District Vessels Dry Dock in Cleveland [Image 4 of 4], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Cleveland
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    Floating Plant
    Repair Fleet

