Trey Ruprecht, Buffalo District derrick boat deckhand, tours the shipyard where the derrick boat McCauley is being maintained in preparation for the upcoming season on the Great Lakes, Cleveland, Ohio, Apr. 24, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Floating Plant dry docks its vessels during the off-season for repairs and maintenance from the previous season in preparation for the next. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2024 14:52
|Photo ID:
|8380240
|VIRIN:
|240430-A-VR700-1002
|Resolution:
|2048x1270
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Buffalo District Vessels Dry Dock in Cleveland [Image 4 of 4], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT