Cleveland West Pier Pre-Bid Site Visit

The USACE Buffalo District held a pre-bid site visit with contractors interested in taking over the Cleveland West Pier project which includes repairing over 1,000 feet of the existing pier, Cleveland, Ohio, Apr. 23, 2024. USACE is committed to the success of this repair project as it ensures the future of some of Cleveland’s best recreational resources. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

Date Taken: 04.23.2024