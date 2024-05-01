Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cleveland West Pier Pre-Bid Site Visit [Image 1 of 3]

    Cleveland West Pier Pre-Bid Site Visit

    CLEVELAND, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    USACE Buffalo District teammates gather with contractors prior to the pre-bid site visit for those interested in taking over the Cleveland West Pier project, Cleveland, Ohio, Apr. 23, 2024. USACE is committed to the success of this repair project as it ensures the future of some of Cleveland’s best recreational resources. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    USACE
    Cleveland
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    Cleveland Harbor
    West Pier

