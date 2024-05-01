Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    651st Quartermaster Company conducts water purification at African Lion 2024 [Image 1 of 5]

    651st Quartermaster Company conducts water purification at African Lion 2024

    GABES, TUNISIA

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Trevor Seiler 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Spc. Caleb Vigil, a water purification specialist from the 651st Quartermaster Company, checks the purity level of water gathered from the Mediterranean Sea during an African Lion exercise in Gabes, Tunisia, May 2, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premiere joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trevor Seiler)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 13:18
    Location: GABES, TN
    Water Purification
    AfricanLion
    651st Quartermaster Company
    StrongerTogether
    Tunisian Armed Forces
    SETAF-AF

