651st Quartermaster Company conducts water purification at African Lion 2024

U.S. Army Sgt. Jessica Neidhardt, a water purification specialist from the 651st Quartermaster Company, conducts a water purification test alongside a member of the Tunisian Armed Forces during exercise African Lion in Gabes, Tunisia, May 2, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premiere joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trevor Seiler)

