    Global Health Leadership Earns Vasireddy MRDC’s Top Award: 2023 Employee of the Year [Image 3 of 3]

    Global Health Leadership Earns Vasireddy MRDC’s Top Award: 2023 Employee of the Year

    FOREST GLENN ANNEX, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2023

    Photo by Danae Johnson 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Col. Mara Kreishman-Deitrick, Walter Reed Army Institute of Research deputy commander (left), presents Dr. Vamsi Vasireddy (right) with a U.S. Army Civilian Service Achievement Award in October 2023. (Photo Credit: WRAIR Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 11:54
    Photo ID: 8379769
    VIRIN: 231018-A-PP379-2678
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 27.3 MB
    Location: FOREST GLENN ANNEX, MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Global Health Leadership Earns Vasireddy MRDC’s Top Award: 2023 Employee of the Year [Image 3 of 3], by Danae Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

