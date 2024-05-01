Dr. Vamsi Vasireddy (6th from left) joins U.S. Ambassador to Uganda Natalie Brown and other distinguished guests at a ceremony in February 2023 to commemorate 20 years of the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief program in Uganda. (Photo Credit: WRAIR Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2023 Date Posted: 05.03.2024 11:54 Photo ID: 8379761 VIRIN: 230131-A-PP379-6398 Resolution: 2048x848 Size: 459.61 KB Location: UG Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Global Health Leadership Earns Vasireddy MRDC’s Top Award: 2023 Employee of the Year [Image 3 of 3], by Danae Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.