    Lt. Nuckolls; 2nd Marine Logistics Group Warrior of the Week [Image 7 of 7]

    Lt. Nuckolls; 2nd Marine Logistics Group Warrior of the Week

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica Mazzamuto 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Lt. Natalie Nuckolls, a native of Alpharetta, Georgia, and a dental officer with 2nd Dental Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, poses for a photo with her dental team, Hospitalman 3rd Class Juliaisa Caldero, and Hospitalman 3rd Class Alex Baker, on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 1, 2024. Nuckolls was selected as warrior of the week for her single-handed efforts of tracking and sustaining operational readiness of Combat Logistics Battalion 8 as its first pioneer dental officer, following Force Design 2030 initiatives. When asked what her favorite part of the job is, Nuckolls said, “Being a Naval Dentist compared to a regular dentist... getting to work with an amazing network of mentors and providers; the enlisted personnel I get to work with are incredible. My technicians and I work hand in hand, and they make my job so easy and so enjoyable. I couldn’t do it without them.” Each week, 2nd MLG recognizes one outstanding Marine or Sailor that goes above and beyond in their duties and embodies the qualities of an outstanding service member. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 11:54
    Photo ID: 8379768
    VIRIN: 240501-M-MU578-1103
    Resolution: 7570x5049
    Size: 34.38 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Nuckolls; 2nd Marine Logistics Group Warrior of the Week [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Jessica Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    2nd MLG
    Dentist
    Teamwork
    Warrior of the Week
    WoW
    2nd Dental Battalion

