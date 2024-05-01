Lt. Nuckolls; 2nd Marine Logistics Group Warrior of the Week

U.S. Navy Lt. Natalie Nuckolls, a native of Alpharetta, Georgia, and a dental officer with 2nd Dental Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, poses for a photo on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 1, 2024. Nuckolls was selected as warrior of the week for her single-handed efforts of tracking and sustaining operational readiness of Combat Logistics Battalion 8 as its first pioneer dental officer, following Force Design 2030 initiatives. When asked what her favorite part of the job is, Nuckolls said, “Being a Naval Dentist compared to a regular dentist... getting to work with an amazing network of mentors and providers; the enlisted personnel I get to work with are incredible. My technicians and I work hand in hand, and they make my job so easy and so enjoyable. I couldn’t do it without them.” Each week, 2nd MLG recognizes one outstanding Marine or Sailor that goes above and beyond in their duties and embodies the qualities of an outstanding service member. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)

