U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles, Japanese Minister of Defense Kihara Minoru, and Secretary of National Defense of Philippines Gilbert Teodoro conduct a multilateral press briefing at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command headquarters, Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, May 2, 2024. (DoD Photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2024 Date Posted: 05.03.2024 11:41 Photo ID: 8379755 VIRIN: 240502-D-XI929-1041 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 27.18 MB Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US, Aus, Phil, Japan multilateral press briefing [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.