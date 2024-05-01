Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Aus, Phil, Japan multilateral press briefing [Image 6 of 10]

    US, Aus, Phil, Japan multilateral press briefing

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles, Japanese Minister of Defense Kihara Minoru, and Secretary of National Defense of Philippines Gilbert Teodoro conduct a multilateral press briefing at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command headquarters, Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, May 2, 2024. (DoD Photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 11:41
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US, Aus, Phil, Japan multilateral press briefing [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoD
