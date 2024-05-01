U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center researcher Dr. Danielle Kuhn and the visiting group watched maneuvers where Soldiers fired artillery rounds containing white phosphorus. They generated smoke clouds as part of the tactical strategy to execute their maneuver. (U.S. Army photo by Dr. Danielle Kuhn).
National Training Center Visit Inspires Army Scientist
