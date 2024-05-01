Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Training Center Visit Inspires Army Scientist [Image 2 of 2]

    National Training Center Visit Inspires Army Scientist

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center researcher Dr. Danielle Kuhn and the visiting group watched maneuvers where Soldiers fired artillery rounds containing white phosphorus. They generated smoke clouds as part of the tactical strategy to execute their maneuver. (U.S. Army photo by Dr. Danielle Kuhn).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 09:59
    Photo ID: 8379482
    VIRIN: 240430-A-GY757-9514
    Resolution: 1025x769
    Size: 952.49 KB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Training Center Visit Inspires Army Scientist [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Training Center Visit Inspires Army Scientist
    National Training Center Visit Inspires Army Scientist

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    National Training Center Visit Inspires Army Scientist

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Training Civilian Army Development

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT