    National Training Center Visit Inspires Army Scientist [Image 1 of 2]

    National Training Center Visit Inspires Army Scientist

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    Dr. Danielle Kuhn, Acting Chief of DEVCOM CBC’s Smoke and Target Defeat Branch, visited the National Training Center to witness obscurant demonstrations and engage with the warfighter. (U.S. Army photo by Dr. Danielle Kuhn)

    Location: CA, US
