General Langley meets Ghanaian President

His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana and his cabinet met with U.S. Ambassador to Ghana Virginia E. Palmer and U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley, Commander, U.S. Africa Command, at the Presidential residence, Jubilee House, in Accra, Ghana, on April 30, 2024.



U.S. Africa Command along with U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa are participating in African Maritime Forces Summit and Naval Infantry Leadership Symposium - Africa (AMFS/NILS-A). AMFS and NILS-A is a strategic-level forum designed to address transnational maritime security challenges in African waters, bringing together partner nations with marine forces and naval infantry to develop interoperability, crisis response capabilities, and foster relationships that will improve Africa's maritime domain security. (Courtesy photo)

