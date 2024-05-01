Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    General Langley meets Ghanaian President [Image 2 of 5]

    General Langley meets Ghanaian President

    ACCRA, GHANA

    04.30.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Africa Command

    His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana and his cabinet met with U.S. Ambassador to Ghana Virginia E. Palmer and U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley, Commander, U.S. Africa Command, at the Presidential residence, Jubilee House, in Accra, Ghana, on April 30, 2024.

    U.S. Africa Command along with U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa are participating in African Maritime Forces Summit and Naval Infantry Leadership Symposium - Africa (AMFS/NILS-A). AMFS and NILS-A is a strategic-level forum designed to address transnational maritime security challenges in African waters, bringing together partner nations with marine forces and naval infantry to develop interoperability, crisis response capabilities, and foster relationships that will improve Africa's maritime domain security. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 10:21
    Photo ID: 8379473
    VIRIN: 240430-N-FJ553-2001
    Resolution: 6484x3941
    Size: 825.14 KB
    Location: ACCRA, GH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General Langley meets Ghanaian President [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    General Langley meets Ghanaian President
    General Langley meets Ghanaian President
    General Langley meets Ghanaian President
    General Langley meets Ghanaian President
    General Langley speaks at AMFS/NILS-A

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVAF
    AFRICOM
    Maritime Security
    Ghana
    MFEA
    AMFS/NILS-A24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT