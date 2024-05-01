On May 3, 2024, Echo Troop, Task Force Saber (1st Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment) hosts a change of command ceremony where Cpt. Brett Adams relinquishes command to Cpt. Steven Bugg in Powidz, Poland.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2024 10:09
|Photo ID:
|8379471
|VIRIN:
|240503-A-UT471-1008
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.1 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Echo Troop Task Force Saber Change of Command Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by CPT Jordan Beagle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT