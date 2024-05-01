Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Echo Troop Task Force Saber Change of Command Ceremony [Image 8 of 12]

    POLAND

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Capt. Jordan Beagle 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    On May 3, 2024, Echo Troop, Task Force Saber (1st Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment) hosts a change of command ceremony where Cpt. Brett Adams relinquishes command to Cpt. Steven Bugg in Powidz, Poland.

