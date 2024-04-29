Croatian and Polish militaries conduct joint artillery live fire exercise

Croatian Army (Hrvatska kopnena vojska) and Polish Land Forces (Wojska Lądowe) soldiers conduct a joint artillery live fire exercise using Polish 2S1T Goździk and Croatian Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, April 22, 2024. This international training exercise was a part of Saber Strike 24, which falls under the DEFENDER 24 series. DEFENDER is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)

Date Taken: 04.22.2024
Location: BEMOWE PISKIE, PL