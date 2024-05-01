Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Croatian and Polish militaries conduct joint artillery live fire exercise [Image 4 of 5]

    Croatian and Polish militaries conduct joint artillery live fire exercise

    BEMOWE PISKIE, POLAND

    04.22.2024

    Photo by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Croatian Army (Hrvatska kopnena vojska) and Polish Land Forces (Wojska Lądowe) soldiers conduct a joint artillery live fire exercise using Polish 2S1T Goździk and Croatian Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, April 22, 2024. This international training exercise was a part of Saber Strike 24, which falls under the DEFENDER 24 series. DEFENDER is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)

    This work, Croatian and Polish militaries conduct joint artillery live fire exercise [Image 5 of 5], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    SaberStrike
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

