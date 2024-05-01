Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Environmental Specialists Meet Perfect Storm in Reducing Hazardous Waste [Image 4 of 4]

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Environmental Specialists Meet Perfect Storm in Reducing Hazardous Waste

    UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Environmental Protection Specialist Norman Lee stages hazardous waste that is ready for disposal.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 07:15
    Photo ID: 8379084
    VIRIN: 240321-D-XX785-4071
    Resolution: 7523x5018
    Size: 26.25 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard&rsquo;s Environmental Specialists Meet Perfect Storm in Reducing Hazardous Waste

