Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Environmental Specialists Meet Perfect Storm in Reducing Hazardous Waste

There comes a time when a perfect storm develops on the horizon that no matter what is done, the only option that can be taken is to face it head on. This is what environmental protection specialists for Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Occupational Safety, Health and Environment Office (Code 106) did when a perfect storm materialized on their course of performing their responsibilities upholding all policies and regulations as they dispose of hazardous waste properly and safely.



“With manning being down 50 percent; our long-term storage area for hazardous waste being secured for renovation; having more hazardous waste for disposal than anticipated; and incinerating waste no longer an option for almost a year, we knew we had to come up with a plan and make some serious changes to our processes in order to stay compliant with rules, regulations, policies and state and federal laws while disposing hazardous waste such as paints, cleaners, solvents, and adhesives, to name a few,” said code 106.321 Environmental Protection Specialist Supervisor Bill Charlton.



In the long-term storage area, Code 106 could store hazardous waste for an extended period before it had to be shipped off site for proper disposal. Losing the long-term storage area required a sharp reduction from approximately 1,000 containers that were both in the long-term and short-term storage areas while still accepting hazardous waste that was being brought in by the various shops, codes and Navy vessels at NNSY.



“We changed our policy that all hazardous waste be shipped off NNSY for proper disposal within 90 days of generation. We did this because we no longer had the space for storage of hazardous waste,” said Charlton. “The biggest challenge was manpower. The team began their due diligence to start working on this new goal without hesitation.”



With the mentality of meeting the goal through effective teamwork, members from Code 106.321 (Hazardous Waste Technical) joined forces with Code 106.322 (Hazardous Waste Operations) and worked with Code 106.33 (Regulatory Affairs) to meet this goal.



“It was a difficult challenge, but after about one year, we managed to go from roughly 1,000 hazardous waste containers in our long term and short term facilities down to 67 containers,” said Code 106 Environmental Specialist Crystal Thomas-Bynum. That's over 90 percent reduction! “If it wasn’t for the fact that two sections came together with one goal in mind, this feat probably wouldn’t happen near as fast as it did. Matter of fact, it would probably have taken roughly two years to achieve, which was not an option for us.”



To show their appreciation for a job well done, the Code 106 supervisors put together an appreciation luncheon for both sections who not only met the goal, but did it in an extraordinary amount of time with all things considered.

“We supervisors knew from the beginning this was going to be a long and daunting task, but our people persevered through this perfect storm while staying positive and not giving up along the way,” said Code 106.32 Supervisory Environmental Protection Specialist Dawn Carey. “We wanted to let them know that their hard work, dedication and sacrifices did not go unnoticed.”



NNSY Shipyard Commander Capt. Jip Mosman said, “To accomplish a feat like this in a short amount of time, like both Code 106.321 and Code 106.322 did, is a superb example of what right looks like when working together as a team. It is folks like these who make me proud and honored to be their Shipyard Commander as they continue to put forth time and effort to meet their goals and to show others how powerful teamwork truly is. A job well done to all!”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2024 Date Posted: 05.03.2024 07:15 Story ID: 470216 Location: US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Environmental Specialists Meet Perfect Storm in Reducing Hazardous Waste, by Troy Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.