39th ABW hosts the grand reopening of EO and SAPR building

U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Schoeneberg, 39th Air Base Wing deputy commander, and Col. Jason Rossi, 39th Mission Support Group commander, attend the grand reopening and ribbon cutting of the Equal Opportunity and Sexual Assault Prevention and Response building at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 25, 2024. The EO and SAPR teams champion fairness, respect, and safety for all service members, fostering a culture of dignity and trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval)

