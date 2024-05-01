Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th ABW hosts the grand reopening of EO and SAPR building [Image 1 of 5]

    39th ABW hosts the grand reopening of EO and SAPR building

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Helms, 39th Air Base Wing command chief, gives remarks during the grand reopening and ribbon cutting of the Equal Opportunity and Sexual Assault Prevention and Response building at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 25, 2024. The EO and SAPR teams champion fairness, respect, and safety for all service members, fostering a culture of dignity and trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 05:25
    VIRIN: 240425-F-AP057-1040
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
    turkey
    eo
    sapr
    39abw

