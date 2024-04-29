U.S. Secretary of Defense arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam Hawaii

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III greets Navy Adm. John Aquilino, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, upon arrival at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickman, Hawaii, May 1, 2024. Austin arrived for the upcoming USINDOPACOM change of command in which Navy Adm. Samuel J. Paparo is to become the new commander of the combatant command. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Lisa Ferdinando)

