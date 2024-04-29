Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Secretary of Defense arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam Hawaii [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Secretary of Defense arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam Hawaii

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Lisa Ferdinando           

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III greets Navy Adm. John Aquilino, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, upon arrival at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickman, Hawaii, May 1, 2024. Austin arrived for the upcoming USINDOPACOM change of command in which Navy Adm. Samuel J. Paparo is to become the new commander of the combatant command. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Lisa Ferdinando)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
