    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) welcomes NSA Souda Bay Families [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) welcomes NSA Souda Bay Families

    GREECE

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 30, 2024) Personnel and families assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay are welcomed aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) for a tour of the ship in honor of the Month of the Military Child at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex on April 30, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 03:45
    Photo ID: 8378952
    VIRIN: 240430-N-EM691-1089
    Location: GR
    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

